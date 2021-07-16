Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $205.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.30 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $788.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $834.45 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 461,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $7,686,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

