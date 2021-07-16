VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VAT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS VACNY remained flat at $$38.30 during midday trading on Friday. 172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

