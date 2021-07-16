Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd Sells 1,802 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,416.00.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00.

Shares of VXRT remained flat at $$7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

