Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

VNTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,563. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,680,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

