Venus Reward Token One Day Volume Reaches $321,177.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $31.62 million and approximately $321,177.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

