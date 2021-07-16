Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.27.

NYSE:VNE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,225. Veoneer has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veoneer by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

