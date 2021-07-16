Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Mark C. Dely Sells 9,011 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,646.29.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 173,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

