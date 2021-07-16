VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

