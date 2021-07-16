Veritable L.P. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

