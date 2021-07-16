Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 185.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $96.86 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

