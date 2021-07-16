Veritable L.P. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,330,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,805,000 after purchasing an additional 445,323 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 691,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 258,736 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $136.88 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

