Veritable L.P. Has $1.15 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.35 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

