Veritable L.P. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $4,517,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 343,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,560. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.