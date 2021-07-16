Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

