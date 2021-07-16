Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

