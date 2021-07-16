Veritable L.P. Sells 1,648 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

EW stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.