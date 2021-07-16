Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

VERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

In related news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

