Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

VSVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.82) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

