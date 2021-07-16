Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $193,249.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00381754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,696 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

