ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.65 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.