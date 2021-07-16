Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

VVI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

