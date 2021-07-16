Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

VICR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.41. 104,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

