Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $534,100.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,451,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 3,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,642. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

