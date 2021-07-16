Vidulum (VDL) One Day Volume Hits $220.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Vidulum has a market cap of $140,221.08 and approximately $220.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

