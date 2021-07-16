Vidya (VIDYA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $296,230.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $296,230.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00837272 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,934,661 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.