Viking Global Investors LP Takes $20.08 Million Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $33,522,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $21,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUYA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

