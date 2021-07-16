Vincent A. Chippari Sells 49,940 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.09 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.