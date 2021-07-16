Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €88.58 ($104.21) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €93.38. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

