Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

Shares of VIR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

