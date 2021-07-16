Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.
Shares of VIR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
