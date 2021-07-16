Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 306,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,000. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,543.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 345,969 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 18,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

