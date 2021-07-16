Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Invests $13.23 Million in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 914,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000. BTRS comprises about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,700. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $631,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last 90 days.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.