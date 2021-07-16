Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Makes New $81.20 Million Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 406,975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,196,000. Stamps.com makes up 1.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,255 shares of company stock valued at $51,912,029 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.44. 20,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.26.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

