Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 324,351 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,351 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,210 shares of company stock worth $71,359,990 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

