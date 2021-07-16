Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $357,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

OTCMKTS KLAQU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,978. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

