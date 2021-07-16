Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $522,000 in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

