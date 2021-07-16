Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMBTU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $121,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

GMBTU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

