Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

