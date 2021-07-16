Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCLEU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $159,000.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,797. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

