Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 356.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 704,782 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 611,819 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 220,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 174,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

