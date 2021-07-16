Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

ARKIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

