Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of ServiceSource International worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SREV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 321,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

SREV opened at $1.46 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 151,355 shares of company stock worth $190,530 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.