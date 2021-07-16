Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000.

OTCMKTS:AKICU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

