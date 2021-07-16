Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

