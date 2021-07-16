Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINMU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,643,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,685,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,255,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,928,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

