Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

