Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

ZWRKU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.