Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $16,035,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,766,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 81.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 543,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

SRSA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

