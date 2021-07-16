Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,166.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 272,098 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

