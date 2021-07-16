Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €210.35 ($247.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €219.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

