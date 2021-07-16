Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 284 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

